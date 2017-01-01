More than a reverse image search

PimEyes uses a reverse image search mechanism and enhances it by face recognition technology to allow you to find your face on the Internet. Like in a reverse image search you perform a query using a photo and you receive photos in the results. But PimEyes is more than that. In the results we display not only similar photos to the one you have uploaded to the search bar but also pictures in which you appear on a different background, with other people, or even with a different haircut. This improvement is possible thanks to our search engine focusing on a given face, not the whole picture.